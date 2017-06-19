Newsvine

Springtime 2017 -- Last Call . . . . . . (Photographers - Artforum)

By LittleOldLadyWho
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:34 AM
'Nuff said! Well . . . its my birthday, too!! ;o)

Hosta After a Spring Rain

Carpet of Snow is an "early riser", and very showy in Spring.

Our RED Maple at its peak. The leaves soon change into full green foliage. This the first thing we see out our bedroom window.

Our Cherry Tree in Full Bloom

Dove Preening in the Old Pine Tree

"The Bunny" is Back [literally]!! ;o)

And, a BIG, orange Tabby to Watch Over it all!

