Springtime 2017 -- Last Call . . . . . . (Photographers - Artforum)

Springtime 2017 -- Last Call . . . . .

Well . . . its my birthday, too!! ;o)

Hosta After a Spring Rain

Carpet of Snow is an "early riser", and very showy in Spring.

Our RED Maple at its peak. The leaves soon change into full green foliage. This the first thing we see out our bedroom window.

Our Cherry Tree in Full Bloom

Dove Preening in the Old Pine Tree

"The Bunny" is Back [literally]!! ;o)

And, a BIG, orange Tabby to Watch Over it all!