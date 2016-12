As I indicated, this follow-up photo was taken four days later. I have made it a habit of grabbing my DSLR going out in the morning to water the pots of plants in our back yard since re-kindling my love of photography, and of course being able to post and share that with others on Newsvine.

The markings on this bumble bee look like yellow and orange pipe cleaners. Its see-through black wings have an iridescence when the sunlight hits them.