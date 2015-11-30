SEVEN Days Without Power, We Had Much to Be Thankful For (Old Newsvine)

Heavy wind storm in the Inland Northwest on November 17th. After SEVEN full days without our power, we came home daily to feed our kitty, and give her a warm hug. The power came back on minutes after we walked in the door! This was on Tuesday. Thursday was Thanksgiving.

Callie [our 15 year old calico] was quite the little "trooper" and endured right along with the best of them, leaving a little nest on MY side of the bed. She would greet us with her body just purring like mad, and we had debated taking her to the motel we found--she would be welcome to stay, too [as was evident by the menagerie of pets and owners trying to stay warm, too but felt she would be better off at home]. I have often thought I should be a stock holder in lint rollers and this time it took several sheets to clean up the blanket on my side.

Wednesday morning, I ran to the store, bought a fresh turkey and loaded up on items for the following day, including the cranberry sauce. Mind you, before LOADING up the fridge we had to pitch everything that was in it, wipe it down and start all over again. Even though I loaded up the freezer twice with dry ice, there were some sketchy looking "things" that went out, too.

"Techno-Son" had to work on Wednesday, so he traveled "home" afterward driving for two hours to get here. THEN . . . we put him to work!! HE basically cooked dinner on Thursday, and we were so very grateful.

We ate on TV trays! Our fireplace and hearth were a mess, the dining room table was the "work" table during the power outage and covered with candle wax, flashlights, and batteries. No candlelight--after all, we had endured days with nothing BUT candlelight.

We were just so happy and glad to be home! Callie slept on both of our laps all day on Friday. And, it was all good again!