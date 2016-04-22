Earth Day in All of It's Quiet Splendor [Photographers-Artforum]

My morning routine is to put on a pot of coffee and get the newspaper off of the front porch. I will "gauge" the weather--cold, windy, rainy, etc. too. I love looking at what is growing especially this time of the year looking for signs of hostas, lily-of-the-valley, etc. This morning, the fuschia color from the rhododendron caught my eye, and I was really happy that it is finally happy and established. We plant trees, shrubs, etc., that are perennial on Earth Day every year. The Rhododendron was an Earth Day contribution to our yard many years ago. The coincidence made me smile!