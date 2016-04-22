Newsvine

Earth Day in All of It's Quiet Splendor [Photographers-Artforum]

By LittleOldLadyWho
Fri Apr 22, 2016 4:21 PM
My morning routine is to put on a pot of coffee and get the newspaper off of the front porch. I will "gauge" the weather--cold, windy, rainy, etc. too. I love looking at what is growing especially this time of the year looking for signs of hostas, lily-of-the-valley, etc. This morning, the fuschia color from the rhododendron caught my eye, and I was really happy that it is finally happy and established. We plant trees, shrubs, etc., that are perennial on Earth Day every year. The Rhododendron was an Earth Day contribution to our yard many years ago. The coincidence made me smile!

Article Photo

Our rhododendron bloomed this morning.

Article Photo

This variety starts out with bright fuschia buds, revealing pale pink blooms. I thought it was fascinating, and it hasn't disappointed year-to-year.

