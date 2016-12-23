Newsvine

LittleOldLadyWho

About I can't change the world; but I can change my little corner of it Articles: 50 Seeds: 0 Comments: 3562 Since: Jun 2014

A Few of My Favorite Things . . . (Photographers-Artforum)

Current Status: Published (4)
By LittleOldLadyWho
Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:23 AM
Discuss:

I wanted to share just some of my Christmas memories.

  • Little white cherub ornament [I have one white one, and one little blue one]. They have been on EVERY tree since childhood.
  • Blown glass candy ornament [I have six of them. They are all different; and reflect the lights, beautifully.
  • A cookie ornament [what can I say?? . . . I LOVE home-baked cookies, and making them, too.] Store-bought?? NOT so much.
  • My green M & M [LOVE my M & M's--I eat a diet RICH in M & M's, and have for many, many years.
  • A "Shutter-Bug" ornament, only 1" tall and pretty much self-explanatory!!
Article Photo

JUST a few! ;o)

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor