A Few of My Favorite Things . . . (Photographers-Artforum)

I wanted to share just some of my Christmas memories.
- Little white cherub ornament [I have one white one, and one little blue one]. They have been on EVERY tree since childhood.
- Blown glass candy ornament [I have six of them. They are all different; and reflect the lights, beautifully.
- A cookie ornament [what can I say?? . . . I LOVE home-baked cookies, and making them, too.] Store-bought?? NOT so much.
- My green M & M [LOVE my M & M's--I eat a diet RICH in M & M's, and have for many, many years.
- A "Shutter-Bug" ornament, only 1" tall and pretty much self-explanatory!!