Violets Are Blue . . . Photographers-Artforum

We had a pretty large patch of violets under our juniper hedge for several years. It seemed that every season that passed, the violet patch became smaller and smaller until it disappeared completely. I missed them. Every season I would go out and grab 4 or 5 blossoms and float them in a clear bowl filled with water. Their fragrance can be intoxicating.

Surprisingly, I found a new patch, today! This new patch is under our big fir tree and along the back fence. So, in keeping with tradition, there are 4 blossoms floating in water on my table. ;o)